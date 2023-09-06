Left Menu

KFC India Gets Gen-Z Vibing at its First-ever College Fest VIBE

Gaming, comedy and food take center stage at this unprecedented event College students from across Delhi-NCR raise the roof at first edition of VIBE With colleges across the country gearing up for the new session, KFC India added to the excitement with a one-of-its-kind college festival experience.

KFC India Gets Gen-Z Vibing at its First-ever College Fest VIBE
• Gaming, comedy and food take center stage at this unprecedented event • College students from across Delhi-NCR raise the roof at first edition of VIBE With colleges across the country gearing up for the new session, KFC India added to the excitement with a one-of-its-kind college festival experience. Presenting VIBE by KFC, the brand's first ever college fest in India. Over 300 college goers from Delhi-NCR's top universities attended the opening edition of VIBE, held at Talkatora Stadium. The unique event set the stage for Gen-Z audiences to come together and chill, game, laugh, and of course, indulge in their KFC favorites. Speaking about VIBE by KFC, Aparna Bhawal, Chief Marketing Officer for KFC India and Partner Countries said, ''As a brand, we are always tuned into what Gen-Z wants. We understand this time of the year is significant for them – college is starting, there's new experiences, and lots of excitement on the cards. So what better way to kick-off the season than with something as intrinsic to their lives as a college fest? VIBE by KFC draws on passion points like comedy, gaming and food which are most relevant to Gen-Z audiences. We hope we've given them a great way to celebrate the start of a new college year." VIBE by KFC kicked off with star-studded appearances. The OG Celebrity Chef Colonel Sanders was Guest of Honor, and interacted with attendees in his trademark quirky style, sometimes even playfully photobombing selfies and group photos! Well known stand-up comedian Aakash Gupta performed at VIBE, providing many a ROFL moments to the audience through his fresh, snappy humor. Seeing Aakash in his element was a welcome surprise, with everyone having a great time.

A specially dedicated "Glam Up Zone" with funky makeovers and face glitter, got people into the groove of the evening. College goers then got a chance to channel their inner artist and make their own mark at the graffiti wall.

The "Gaming Zone" was amongst the most popular stops at VIBE, with Gen-Z favorites such as a claw machine, foosball table, life-size Jenga and gaming consoles. Through it all, guests got to indulge in their KFC favourites including Chicken Longer, Veg Longer, and Hot Wings at the KFC Canteen, the brand's take on the much-loved college canteen.

