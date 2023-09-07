Left Menu

Kerala-based start-up launches AI-based learning platform for all ages

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 07-09-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 18:45 IST
A city-based start-up, Hello AI, registered with the KSUM has launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-based self-learning platform that offers a comprehensive and personalised learning experience for people of all age groups.

The platform, HelloAI-HAILabs.ai, aims to empower students with essential AI and data literacy skills, besides equipping them with the essentials of self-learning through adaptive learning, personalised tutoring using AI tutor, and context-aware content generation, the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) said in a statement.

''This will empower children for an AI-driven future with personalised AI literacy and fostering critical thinking,'' it said.

HAILabs.ai will provide free access to Level 1 through a freemium model, with premium options enhancing the learning journey, the statement said.

The platform also offers personalized learning experiences focusing on each student's needs by ensuring effective knowledge acquisition and skill development, KSUM said.

Prasad Prabhakaran, Chief Executive Officer of HelloAI, said that artificial intelligence solutions are going to influence even the smallest of decisions in today's world and therefore, children need to be prepared to be responsible AI citizens.

HelloAI has bagged Productization Grant from KSUM, Seed Grant from Startup India, STEM and KidSafe Certification, the statement said.

The startup is a finalist among 800-plus startups who will participate in the Learning Tools Engineering Global Competition to be held in the United States of America in the last week of September, it said.

KSUM is Kerala government's nodal agency established in 2006 for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

