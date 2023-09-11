Six girls injured in UP's Kaushambi as school bus overturns
Six students of a private school were injured on Monday when their school bus overturned after the driver lost control over the vehicle, police said.
The injured girls have been admitted to a private hospital here, they added.
The incident took place in Tarsaura village in the Kokhraj area when the bus hit a roadside pit and the driver lost control of the vehicle, Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said.
He added that the injured girls were studying in Classes 1 to 5.
The girls were rushed to a private hospital where they were administered first aid and sent home, the ASP said.
