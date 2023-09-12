Left Menu

Boeing seeks applications from univ students, entrepreneurs for its innovation leadership prog

12-09-2023
Boeing seeks applications from univ students, entrepreneurs for its innovation leadership prog
US aircraft maker Boeing has sought applications from university students and early-stage startups in India for its innovation leadership development programme.

The Boeing University Innovation Leadership Development (BUILD) programme encourages young entrepreneurial minds to incubate innovative ideas and create new market opportunities and global trends across industry verticals, according to a release on Tuesday.

The applicants can submit ideas in the fields of aerospace and defence, technology, social impact, and sustainability.

For the programme, the company has partnered with seven incubators in the country. They are Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship – IIT Mumbai, Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer – IIT Delhi, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center – IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Madras Incubation Cell, Society for Innovation and Development – IISC Bengaluru, T-Hub Hyderabad, and Technology Business Incubator – KIIT Bhubaneshwar.

''At Boeing, we are committed to contributing to the fast-growing startup ecosystem in India...'' Boeing India President Salil Gupte said.

The deadline for submission of applications for BUILD programme 2023-24 is November 10.

