Left Menu

Include JNUSU members in academic council meeting, union urges JNU V-C

The discussion on academic calendar has direct implication for the JNUSU elections 2023-24.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 19:26 IST
Include JNUSU members in academic council meeting, union urges JNU V-C
  • Country:
  • India

The JNU Students Union (JNUSU) Tuesday wrote a letter to the university's Vice-Chancellor, urging the administration to include union members in their academic council meeting.

In their letter to the Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, the JNUSU wrote, ''The administration must stop keeping student representatives out of the decision making process, especially in decisions concerning the student community.'' The union, in its letter, said it was informed that the upcoming council meeting was regarding the university's academic calendar, which has direct implication on the JNUSU elections 2023-24.

''In a meeting with all organisations with the Dean of Students, we have also been informed that there will be discussion regarding the academic calendar. The discussion on academic calendar has direct implication for the JNUSU elections 2023-24. We demand that the JNUSU office bearers be called for the AC meeting, since it concerns the students directly,'' the letter read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk...

 Global
3
UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

 Global
4
KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023