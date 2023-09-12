Left Menu

UP: Class 11 student gang-raped while returning from school

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 12-09-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 19:50 IST
UP: Class 11 student gang-raped while returning from school
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A girl student of Class 11 was allegedly gang-raped by five men in a village here when she was returning from school, police said on Tuesday.

The five accused were arrested on Tuesday, they added.

While she was on her way home on Monday afternoon, two youths known to her allegedly offered her lift on a motorbike and took her to a secluded place, where they, along with three others, gang-raped her, Gangoh ASP Sagar Jain said.

The accused later took the girl on the bike and left her at a crossing, from where the minor somehow reached the nearby police outpost and reported the incident.

On being informed by the police, the girl's family members reached the police station and lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the ASP said.

The girl has been sent to a government medical college in Meerut for treatment, he added.

The five accused -- Ankur, Aman, Shavej, Sadik and Sarvej -- were arrested on Tuesday, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk...

 Global
3
UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

 Global
4
KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023