Rajasthan minister says love affairs behind Kota suicides, victim’s father demands proof

Rajasthan minister Shanti Dhariwal has said love affair was a reason behind many suicide cases among students, including a 16-year-old girl who died at her hostel recently, provoking her father to ask him for evidence.

The minister claimed at a press conference on Wednesday evening that there was a letter left by the girl that suggested that a love affair was the cause.

The local police, however, said there was no letter or suicide note recovered from the room of the girl who allegedly hanged herself on Tuesday night.

''You will be sorry to hear that a girl has also committed suicide today. It has been found that she committed suicide due to an affair. She had left a letter... All the suicides committed here (by coaching students) needed to be investigated thoroughly to find exact reason,'' Dhariwal told reporters. The urban development and housing minister made the remarks during the press conference with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here. Dhariwal also said that ''parental pressure'' is another reason behind suicide by students in Kota, a coaching hub. However, the father of deceased NEET aspirant Richa, who reached Kota from Ranchi on Thursday morning to receive her body, expressed strong objection to Dhariwal's remarks and demanded evidence to prove his claims. ''My daughter did not have any affair. If he (Dhariwal) has any such evidence, he should share it with me,'' Ravindra Sinha, the girl's father, said while speaking to media. He also said his daughter had complained to him that some boys in Kota would tease her while going to and coming from a coaching institute. Sinha also expressed dissatisfaction over counselling facilities to coaching students in Kota. Dhariwal could not be contacted for comment on Sinha's demand for an evidence. Meanwhile, Circle Inspector of Vigyan Nagar police station Davesh Bhardwaj, who is also investigation officer in the latest suicide case, denied having recovered any suicide note from Richa's hostel room.

He also refuted love affair the reason behind the suicide by the girl saying police did not find any such clue from her room. The police have lodged a case under Section 174 of CrPC, Bhardwaj said, adding that the girl's body was handed over to the family members. DSP Dharmveer Singh also denied of recovering any note suggesting love affair the reason behind the girl's suicide. The family members decided to perform the girl's last rites at an electric crematorium in Kota itself, the DSP said.

The deceased girl was a class 11 student and was preparing for NEET in a coaching institute here since May this year. According to official figures, Richa became the 23rd student who committed suicide in Kota this year, the highest ever for the country's coaching hub. Last year, the figure was 15.

