Prepare for second phase of distribution of tabs to govt school students: AP CM tells officials

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 14-09-2023 22:09 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 21:45 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed officials concerned to make necessary arrangements to distribute tabs to students of class eight in all government schools, as part of the second phase.

The CM issued the directions during a review meeting of the education department at his camp office and instructed officials to arrange training classes on the use of tabs by digital assistants working in the ward and village secretariats.

Reddy also directed officials to fix interactive flat panels (IFPs) and smart TVs in the classrooms of all schools which have completed the first phase of school renovation Nadu-Nedu programme by December, said a press release.

Broadband facilities should be provided to all schools, which are equipped with IFPs and smart TVs, by December, he said.

At the meeting, officials apprised the CM that 30,213 IFPs have been arranged in 4,804 schools and smart TVs were installed in 6,515 schools.

Meanwhile, Reddy reviewed progress of TOEFL training to students and suggested that at least half an hour be dedicated daily for this purpose.

Further, he enquired about the steps being taken to introduce International Baccalaureate (IB) syllabus in government schools and noted that an action plan should be prepared to introduce it in phases to integrate it with the present syllabus, among others.

