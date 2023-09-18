Left Menu

MP govt to earmark 5 pc medical seats for students from govt schools, says CM Chouhan

Only government school students will be admitted for these seats, he said.Only students from private schools used to clear NEET till now.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 18-09-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 19:48 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government will give 5 per cent reservation in medical studies to children from government schools from this year, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday.

He claimed ever since admission in medical colleges started through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), children from government schools were not able to become doctors.

''For the first time in the country, the Madhya Pradesh government has taken a decision to be implemented from this year under which 5 per cent reservation will be given to children from government school in medical studies. Only government school students will be admitted for these seats,'' he said.

''Only students from private schools used to clear NEET till now. But two lists will be prepared from now, one for government school students and another for those from private schools,'' he added.

Children from poor backgrounds must also get a chance to move head, Chouhan asserted.

He was was addressing a programme organised in Jabalpur to mark the martyrdom day of the tribal icons of 1857 uprising King Shankarshah and his son Kunwar Raghunath Shah.

Chouhan also announced the construction of a memorial of tribal queen Durgawati at a cost of Rs 100 crore, adding that the foundation stone laying ceremony of the project will take place on October 5.

