Left Menu

Taliban urged to uphold Afghan girls’ right to education

UN News | Updated: 19-09-2023 03:53 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 03:53 IST
Taliban urged to uphold Afghan girls’ right to education
The international community must ensure that every girl in Afghanistan has an opportunity to learn, the head of the UN fund for education in emergencies said on Monday – the second anniversary of the Taliban's edict banning secondary education for girls. "Denying education to girls is a violation of universal human rights," said Yasmine Sherif, Executive Director of Education Cannot Wait (ECW). "The _de facto_ authorities can do the right thing for the long-suffering people of Afghanistan by ensuring that every girl in Afghanistan can access quality education and contribute to rebuilding their war-torn country," she added. ## 2.5 million girls affected Ms. Sherif reported that 80 per cent of school-age Afghan girls are currently not in the classroom. "That's 2.5 million girls denied their right to the safety, protection, opportunity of education – their inherent human right," she said. ## Uplifting #AfghanGirlsVoices Education Cannot Wait (ECW) has expressed solidarity with all girls in Afghanistan who are courageously speaking up for the right to education. The fund recently launched a campaign, #AfghanGirlsVoices which will highlight the issue throughout the year. "Together, we must ensure that, through education, every girl in Afghanistan can emerge from the shadows so they can contribute to a brighter future which every Afghan so deserves," said Ms. Sherif. ## Learning under pressure ECW runs a multi-year resilience programme in Afghanistan that aims to support more than 250,000 children and young people across some of the most remote and underserved areas of the country. It has appealed for urgent additional funding to fill a $30 million shortfall to fully implement the programme, and the $670 million required to fully finance a new strategic plan to reach 20 million crisis-affected children worldwide over the next three years.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan
4
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023