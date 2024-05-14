Left Menu

Florida bus crash kills eight, leaves eight critically injured

Eight people were killed and eight critically injured when a bus carrying laborers crashed in northern Florida on Tuesday, a Marion County Fire Rescue spokesperson said. The workers were headed to Cannon Farms in Dunnellon, a small farming community in Marion County, when their bus overturned at about 8:30 a.m. on West State Road 40, the Ocala Star Banner reported, citing Florida Highway Patrol and Marion County Fire Rescue officials.

The workers were headed to Cannon Farms in Dunnellon, a small farming community in Marion County, when their bus overturned at about 8:30 a.m. on West State Road 40, the Ocala Star Banner reported, citing Florida Highway Patrol and Marion County Fire Rescue officials. A total of 53 people were on the bus. The other 37 passengers were transported to local hospitals for minor injuries, said James Lucas, the public information officer for Marion County Fire Rescue.

No other information on the wreck was immediately available.

