Tragic Incident: Fugitive Suspect Commits Suicide during Law Enforcement Operation in Rajasthan

He opened fire in the air and shot himself in front of the police personnel, he said.The criminal was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, Rathore said, adding that Sanjay was wanted in cases of robbery and kidnapping.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-05-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 20:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A wanted criminal shot himself dead in front of a Haryana Police team during a raid in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Tuesday, police said.

Jhunjhunu Additional SP Pushpendra Singh Rathore said a team of Haryana Police conducted a raid in Mehrana village in search of Sanjay alias Bhedia, who was carrying cash reward of Rs 5000 on his head. Sanjay escaped and went to a farm but the police team surrounded him. He opened fire in the air and shot himself in front of the police personnel, he said.

The criminal was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, Rathore said, adding that Sanjay was wanted in cases of robbery and kidnapping.

