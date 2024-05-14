Tragic Incident: Fugitive Suspect Commits Suicide during Law Enforcement Operation in Rajasthan

A wanted criminal shot himself dead in front of a Haryana Police team during a raid in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Tuesday, police said.

Jhunjhunu Additional SP Pushpendra Singh Rathore said a team of Haryana Police conducted a raid in Mehrana village in search of Sanjay alias Bhedia, who was carrying cash reward of Rs 5000 on his head. Sanjay escaped and went to a farm but the police team surrounded him. He opened fire in the air and shot himself in front of the police personnel, he said.

The criminal was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, Rathore said, adding that Sanjay was wanted in cases of robbery and kidnapping.

