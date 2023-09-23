Residents of Kashi are its true brand ambassadors: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the residents of Kashi were its true brand ambassadors and expressed his desire to see the ancient temple town's glory reverberating around the world.

The prime minister was addressing the closing ceremony of the Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav-2023 at the Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre here. On the occasion, he also inaugurated 16 Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas built across Uttar Pradesh at a cost of around Rs 1,115 crore. Modi also announced a tourist guide competition and said that be it a tourist spot or a 'dham' (pilgrimage place), good guides are very necessary.

''The people of Kashi know the most about Kashi. Here, every person, every family is the brand ambassador of Kashi in its true meaning. But it is also important that everyone is able to convey the information about Kashi effectively,'' he said.

''I want to start for the first time in the country...'Kashi Saansad Tourist Guide Pratiyogita'...I want to do this because I want my Kashi's glory to reverberate around the world,'' said Modi, who represents Varanasi, also known as Kashi, in the Lok Sabha.

The prime minister said a guide should be talented and complete in terms of having all the information.

''This strength should be there in Kashi. Today tourist guide is a very big employment (avenue) as tourists who come here want to understand everything and they also want to pay,'' he said.

The prime minister said India established its presence globally through the G20 Summit and there was a special discussion about Kashi and its 'seva' (service), 'swaad' (taste), 'sanskriti' (culture) and 'sangeet' (music) during the meet.

Addressing the gathering, Modi remarked that the respect for Kashi has continuously grown with the blessings of Lord Mahadev and the policies for the city are reaching new heights. He said that the success of the G20 Summit is owed to the blessing of Lord Mahadev.

''Kashi is now seeing unprecedented development. Today I laid the foundation of an international cricket stadium. I also got the opportunity to dedicate to the nation 16 Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas,'' he said. The 16 residential schools in Uttar Pradesh, named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, have been opened to provide quality education to children of labourers and construction workers and those orphaned in the COVID-19 pandemic. The schools will accommodate 1,000 students each. ''When I came here in 2014, the dream of development and heritage of Kashi that I had imagined is now gradually coming true,'' Modi said, referring to his first election from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat.

The prime minister also said the biggest base for the educational success of Varanasi is its all inclusive nature. People from different corners of the country and the world come here to study, he said.

He also spoke about the new National Education Policy and the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) initiative.

While talking about the Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas, Prime Minister Modi said, ''Construction workers move from one village to another place and the studies of their children get affected. For them, a budget is allocated.'' ''If you collect information, you will find that this money is with every state, and the Centre has given them a complete freehand (to utilise it). But many states (the parties governing them) are using the money on works that can fetch votes for them,'' he said taking a dig at his political rivals. Praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the schools, he said these schools reflect how those who don't work for selfish interests or for seeking political mileage work.

But, ''those whose minds and hearts are filled with only elections, (those who) have the habit of indulging in games to garner votes, they waste such money,'' Modi said.

Before dedicating the residential schools to the nation, Prime Minister Modi interacted with some students.

These schools will enhance access to quality education and help in the holistic development of children. Each of these schools is constructed on an area of 10-15 acres with classrooms, playground, recreational areas, mini-auditorium, hostel complex, mess and residential quarters for staff members. The prime minister, while sharing his experience from the interaction, said that the children may be from labourers' families, but ''the self-confidence, which I saw in them, I would like to congratulate their teachers''. ''The way in which they were talking and asking questions...I could see a spark and capability in these children. In a span of 10 years, 'aan', baan', 'shaan' (pride, glory and splendour) of Kashi and of Uttar Pradesh will shine,'' Modi said The prime minister applauded the vast participation in the Kashi Sanskritik Mahotsav. Noting that this was only the first edition of the Mahotsav, he said that around 40,000 artistes took part and several thronged the venue to witness it. He expressed confidence that the Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav will create a new identity for itself in the coming times with the support of the people. Modi said that Kashi is becoming a centre of attraction for tourists from around the world. Referring to the portal of the Kashi Saansad Khel Pratiyogita, which was launched on Saturday, the prime minister said that whether it is Khel Partiyogita or the Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav, it is just the beginning of new traditions in Kashi. He announced that the Kashi Sansad Gyan Pratiyogita will also be organised.

