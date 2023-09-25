Left Menu

West Bengal governor cancels US trip over dengue upsurge in state

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Monday cancelled his scheduled trip to USA to attend the World Culture Festival as he felt that it would not be appropriate to accept foreign hospitality when the state is facing financial difficulties and dengue deaths, officials said on Monday.The governors decision came less than 24 hours ahead of his scheduled departure.The governor had initially decided to attend the function as a representative of the culture capital of India Kolkata and the country at this international forum.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-09-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 21:21 IST
West Bengal governor cancels US trip over dengue upsurge in state
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Monday cancelled his scheduled trip to USA to attend the World Culture Festival as he felt that it would not be appropriate to accept foreign hospitality when the state is facing financial difficulties and dengue deaths, officials said on Monday.

The governor's decision came less than 24 hours ahead of his scheduled departure.

''(The) governor had initially decided to attend the function as a representative of the culture capital of India – Kolkata – and the country at this international forum. The organisers would bear the expenses for the governor and his entourage. However, the governor decided that it would not be appropriate to accept foreign hospitality. Protocol also demands that. In view of this, the governor attending the WCF would mean expenditure from the public exchequer,'' a statement by the Raj Bhavan said.

''Hence, at this juncture, when the state is facing financial difficulties and adversities such as dengue deaths, the governor has decided not to attend the World Culture Festival in USA,'' it said.

''Constructive discussions regarding collaboration with American universities that will benefit university students of Bengal was also on the agenda to be discussed on the sidelines of the WCF. The governor as chancellor has decided to hold such meetings online as a cost-cutting measure. Where direct contact is required with the American universities, Indian Embassy officials in the USA shall be requested to be in touch with the American university authorities,'' the statement added.

Bose was invited by former secretary general of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon, to attend the WCF in Washington DC from September 29 to October 1, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023