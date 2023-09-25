Left Menu

Pranati Nayak qualifies for vault and all-around finals in gymnastics at Asian Games

The Indian gymnast also secured a position in 18 competitors selected to compete in the womens all-round final which will take place on Wednesday, September 27. She was placed 23rd overall in the all-round competition but qualified due to the fact that a country can have only a maximum of two gymnasts in the final.

PTI | Hangzhou | Updated: 25-09-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 23:17 IST
Pranati Nayak qualifies for vault and all-around finals in gymnastics at Asian Games
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • China

India’s Pranati Nayak on Monday qualified for the finals of the vault and all-round competitions in gymnastics at the Asian Games here.

Nayak took the sixth position among top eight qualifiers in the women’s vault event earning a total of 12.716 points. The Indian gymnast also secured a position in 18 competitors selected to compete in the women’s all-round final which will take place on Wednesday, September 27. She was placed 23rd overall in the all-round competition but qualified due to the fact that a country can have only a maximum of two gymnasts in the final. Among the countries that had three gymnasts each were China, Japan, Chinese Taipei, North Korea and Republic of Korea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023