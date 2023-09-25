Pranati Nayak qualifies for vault and all-around finals in gymnastics at Asian Games

India’s Pranati Nayak on Monday qualified for the finals of the vault and all-round competitions in gymnastics at the Asian Games here.

Nayak took the sixth position among top eight qualifiers in the women’s vault event earning a total of 12.716 points. The Indian gymnast also secured a position in 18 competitors selected to compete in the women’s all-round final which will take place on Wednesday, September 27. She was placed 23rd overall in the all-round competition but qualified due to the fact that a country can have only a maximum of two gymnasts in the final. Among the countries that had three gymnasts each were China, Japan, Chinese Taipei, North Korea and Republic of Korea.

