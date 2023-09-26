Left Menu

Intern doctor at Doon hospital suspended for beating up junior

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 26-09-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 21:12 IST
Intern doctor at Doon hospital suspended for beating up junior
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An intern doctor at the Government Doon Medical College Hospital here has been suspended for three months, and seven students have been expelled from the hostel for allegedly beating up a junior.

The intern doctor has also been expelled permanently from the college hostel and fined Rs 10,000 for the offence, principal of the medical college, Ashutosh Sayana, said on Tuesday.

The penal action against the intern doctor was taken on Monday in accordance with the recommendation of a disciplinary committee that investigated the matter and submitted its report to the college administration on Monday, he said.

Seven other senior students involved in the assault have also been ousted from the hostel and debarred from attending classes and practicals during the session. ''No one will be allowed to vitiate the academic atmosphere of the medical college. Whoever dares do that will be taken to task,'' Sayana said.

According to a complaint lodged by the parents of the victim, their son was slapped multiple times by the intern doctor and some senior students at his hostel on Saturday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global
4
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023