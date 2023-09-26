Left Menu

Guv says TN govt must withdraw V-C search panel notification, says it lacks his sanction as chancellor

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday said the state governments gazette notification of a search-cum-selection committee for the appointment of a vice-chancellor, which has excluded the UGC chairmans nominee, lacked his sanction as Chancellor and hence should be withdrawn.Ravi, who is the Chancellor of state universities, said the notification was issued without any authority from the Chancellor, who is the head of the university.

Ravi, who is the Chancellor of state universities, said the notification was issued without any authority from the Chancellor, who is the head of the university. Also, he said the Principal Secretary to State Higher Education Department has no role in the affairs of the university and hence the Chancellor has called upon the government to withdraw the notification published in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette Extraordinary.

“By an act of impropriety, the Principal Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department, has issued a further notification of a Search-cum-Selection Committee by excluding the nominee of the UGC Chairman and the same is published in the Government Gazette on September 13, without adhering to the decision of the Supreme Court and in violation of the same,” Ravi said in a release here.

The said notification is “void ab initio,” being contrary to the UGC Regulations and the order of the Supreme Court, he said.

The Governor, as Chancellor of University of Madras, had issued a notification on September 6 about constituting a search-cum-selection committee for identifying a candidate for appointment as Vice-Chancellor. The notification was also published on the website of Raj Bhavan, and was made known to the public through a press release published in Tamil and English dailies, the release said.

The Governor’s notification pertained to constituting search panels for three universities: University of Madras, Bharathiar University and Tamil Nadu Teachers' Education University, which included UGC representatives in the committees.

