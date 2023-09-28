Left Menu

National School of Drama to set up campus in Tripura

A MoU was signed between the two sides on Tuesday, Subir Roy, NSD Agartala centres programme coordinator, told PTI.Now, we will do mutation of the land, before starting the work for setting up a full-fledged NSD Centre in Tripura.

The Tripura government has allocated a plot of 2.36 acre to the National School of Drama (NSD) to set up a campus in the state, officials said on Thursday.

The campus will be set up at Ranirbazar in West Tripura district, and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed regarding it, they said.

''Following NSD's request, the state government has provided a plot of 2.36 acre. A MoU was signed between the two sides on Tuesday,'' Subir Roy, NSD Agartala centre's programme coordinator, told PTI.

''Now, we will do mutation of the land, before starting the work for setting up a full-fledged NSD Centre in Tripura. Presently, the NSD Centre is functioning from Nazrul Kalashetra,'' he said.

At present, the Agartala centre is offering a one-year course in 'Theatre in Education', which will be extended to two years, he added.

There are 20 students who are studying the course, Roy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

