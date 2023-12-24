Left Menu

Seven college students booked for attacking, injuring teen in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-12-2023 18:46 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 18:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An offence has been registered against seven college students for allegedly assaulting and injuring a 17-year-old boy over a dispute in Maharashtra’s Thane city, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint, the police on Saturday registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra police Act against the alleged accused, an official said.

The victim, a Class 12 student, was returning home from college on December 22 when the accused accosted him and attacked him with sharp weapons, he said.

The accused then took the boy to an isolated place on a two-wheeler, beat him up with iron rods and stabbed him, the official said. The victim is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital, he said. The accused had quarrelled with the boy over a petty dispute earlier this month, the official said, adding that no one has been detained in the case so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

