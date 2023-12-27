Left Menu

MPPSC 2019 exam results declared; 7 women among top 10

PTI | Indore | Updated: 27-12-2023 11:40 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 11:37 IST
Representative Image Image credit; Wikipedia
Seven women figure among the top 10 successful candidates of the state service examination 2019 conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, an official of the MPPSC said on Wednesday.

Priya Pathak topped the exam and was selected for the post of deputy collector, as per the results declared late Tuesday night by the MPPSC, which has its headquarters in Indore.

The other top nine candidates (rank-wise in the list) selected for the post of deputy collector are Shivangi Baghel, Pooja Soni, Rahul Kumar Patel, Nidhi Mishra, Harneet Kaur Kalsi, Sourabh Mishra, Saloni Agrawal, Reetika Patidar and Ashutosh Mahadev Singh Thakur, the official said.

He said 571 posts were initially advertised for the state service examination 2019, but due to the case pertaining to 27 per cent reservation to the OBCs in government jobs pending in the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the results of 87 per cent of these posts have been declared at present.

The selection list of the remaining 13 per cent posts will be announced after the court's final order in the case, he added.

