Left Menu

Institutional investments in real estate down 37 pc in Oct-Dec to USD 822 mn: Colliers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 12:34 IST
Institutional investments in real estate down 37 pc in Oct-Dec to USD 822 mn: Colliers
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

Institutional investments in real estate fell 37 per cent annually in the October-December quarter of last year to USD 822.3 million as fund inflows were less in all asset classes, according to Colliers.

Real estate consultant Colliers India data showed that institutional investments in real estate stood at USD 822.3 million during October-December 2023, as against USD 1,299.40 million in the year-ago period.

The inflow of funds declined 23 per cent in the office segment to USD 135.5 million during the fourth quarter of last calendar year, from USD 175.5 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

In housing, the investments plunged 79 per cent to USD 81 million in October-December 2023, from USD 379.1 million in the year-ago period.

Alternate assets saw a dip of 11 per cent to USD 418.7 million, from USD 467.9 million.

Alternate assets include data centres, life sciences, senior housing, holiday homes, student housing and schools among others.

Fund inflow in industrial and warehousing assets dipped 16 per cent to USD 187.1 million during October-December last year, from USD 222 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Mixed use projects did not attract any investments in the fourth quarter of 2023, as against USD 54.9 million in the year-ago period.

The institutional flow of funds includes investments by family offices, foreign corporate groups, foreign banks, proprietary books, pension funds, private equity, real estate fund-cum-developers, foreign-funded NBFCs and sovereign wealth funds.

During the entire 2023 calendar year, institutional investments in real estate grew 10 per cent to USD 5,380.40 million, from USD 4,877.90 million in the previous year.

The office segment dominated in fund inflow with a 53 per cent rise in investment to USD 3,022.50 million during last year, from USD 1,978.30 million in the 2022 calendar year.

In housing, the investments rose 20 per cent to USD 788.9 million in 2023, from USD 655.6 million in the previous year.

Fund inflow in industrial & Warehousing projects more than doubled to USD 877.6 million last year, from USD 421.8 million in 2022.

Alternate assets saw a 25 per cent decline in investments to USD 649.1 million, from USD 866.7 million.

Inflow of funds in mixed use projects fell sharply by 91 per cent to USD 42.3 million in 2023, from USD 463.7 million in 2022.

Retail assets did not receive any institutional investments last year as against USD 491.8 million in the 2022 calendar year, the Colliers data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024