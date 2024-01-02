Left Menu

No spot booking for Sabarimala darshan from January 10, says apex temple body

PTI | Sabarimala | Updated: 02-01-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 21:04 IST
As the Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala prepares for the auspicious Makaravilakku festival, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the apex temple body managing the shrine, decided on Tuesday to regulate spot bookings for darshan due to the anticipated heavy rush on the occasion.

There will be no spot bookings for pilgrims from January 10, and the virtual queue bookings are limited to 40,000 on January 15, the day of the Makaravilakku, TDB officials said.

TDB President P S Prashanth said that these regulations aim at ensuring a smooth and safe darshan experience for devotees while avoiding a heavy rush at the Sannidhanam, the temple complex.

He said that the decision to halt spot bookings from January 10 was made in light of the steadily increasing number of pilgrims visiting the hill shrine.

Prashanth also advised that it would be preferable for women and child pilgrims to avoid visiting the Lord Ayyappa Temple on January 14 and 15, considering the anticipated crowd.

A statement quoting the TDB president emphasised that virtual queue booking tickets are mandatory for Ayyappa devotees arriving for darshan at the hill temple during these days.

Various rituals, including 'prasada shudha kriya' and 'bimba shudha kriya,' will be held on January 13 and 14 ahead of the Makaravilakku festival on January 15.

Devotees will witness the reception of the 'thiruvabharanam' (sacred ornaments) at the Sannidhanam (temple complex) and the 'deeparadhana,' adorning the Lord Ayyappa idol with jewels, on Makaravilakku day.

After the Makaravilakku darshan, the hill shrine will remain open until January 20 for pilgrims to offer prayers, according to TDB sources.

