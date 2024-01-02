Cold: Noida admin asks pvt schools to stay closed till Jan 6

All schools in Noida and Greater Noida should remain closed for students up to Class 8 till January 6, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration ordered on Tuesday amid severe cold weather conditions in the district.

The order is largely directed at some private schools where classes are still running, an official said, adding all government schools are observing winter break till January 14.

The administration has also directed all schools to run classes 9-12 between 10 am and 3 pm only.

''In compliance with the instructions given in public interest by District Magistrate Gautam Buddh Nagar Maneesh Kumar Verma due to severe cold and dense fog, there will be holiday till January 6 in the schools (from class nursery to 8) recognized by all boards. The order should be strictly followed,'' District Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar stated in the order.

Panwar told PTI that all government schools are observing a winter break where classes would resume on January 15.

In a separate order, District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh said in view of the dense fog and extreme cold, classes from class 9 to class 12 will be conducted from 10 am to 3 pm in all schools.

He order strict compliance of the instructions.

