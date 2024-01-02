Left Menu

Cold: Noida admin asks pvt schools to stay closed till Jan 6

PTI | Noida | Updated: 02-01-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 23:26 IST
Cold: Noida admin asks pvt schools to stay closed till Jan 6
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All schools in Noida and Greater Noida should remain closed for students up to Class 8 till January 6, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration ordered on Tuesday amid severe cold weather conditions in the district.

The order is largely directed at some private schools where classes are still running, an official said, adding all government schools are observing winter break till January 14.

The administration has also directed all schools to run classes 9-12 between 10 am and 3 pm only.

''In compliance with the instructions given in public interest by District Magistrate Gautam Buddh Nagar Maneesh Kumar Verma due to severe cold and dense fog, there will be holiday till January 6 in the schools (from class nursery to 8) recognized by all boards. The order should be strictly followed,'' District Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar stated in the order.

Panwar told PTI that all government schools are observing a winter break where classes would resume on January 15.

In a separate order, District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh said in view of the dense fog and extreme cold, classes from class 9 to class 12 will be conducted from 10 am to 3 pm in all schools.

He order strict compliance of the instructions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
3
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global
4
Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Success

Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Suc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024