Pune to host student parliament on Jan 10
The 13th Student Parliament of India will be held in Pune from January 10 to 12, organisers said here on Wednesday. Through this Parliament, the youths attitude towards politics, political leaders and democracy is changing.
The 13th Student Parliament of India will be held in Pune from January 10 to 12, organisers said here on Wednesday. The conclave is being organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Higher and Technical Education, Maharashtra, the Ministry of Sports and Youth Welfare and the UNESCO Chair for Human Rights, Democracy, Peace and Tolerance.
Former vice president Venkaiah Naidu, Member of House of Lords, UK, Meghnad Desai, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, president of University of Vermont Suresh Garimala and others will be the chief guests for the inauguration on January 10. ''Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad is the country's only and the largest training class to produce future political leaders. Through this Parliament, the youth's attitude towards politics, political leaders and democracy is changing. More than 10,000 enthusiastic students from different colleges across the country will participate in this parliament,'' Sunil Karad, Head, School of Polytechnic & Skill Development, MIT -WPU, told a press conference.
