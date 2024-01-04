Foundation stone of Patanjali Gurukulam in Haridwar to be laid on Saturday

The foundation stone of Patanjali Gurukulam, touted to be the country's largest educational institution when completed, will be laid on January 6, yoga guru Ramdev said on Thursday.

The institution will come up in Haridwar in Uttarakhand on a land previously owned by Swami Darshananand Gurukul Mahavidyalaya.

The seven-storeyed main block of the institution, to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 250 crore, will have the capacity to provide boarding facilities to 1,500 children, Ramdev said.

A separate Acharyakulam block can accommodate 5,000 day-boarding students, he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav are likely to attend the foundation laying ceremony, to be held on the 29th foundation day of Patanjali Yogpeeth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)