Left Menu

Foundation stone of Patanjali Gurukulam in Haridwar to be laid on Saturday

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 04-01-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 23:17 IST
Foundation stone of Patanjali Gurukulam in Haridwar to be laid on Saturday
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The foundation stone of Patanjali Gurukulam, touted to be the country's largest educational institution when completed, will be laid on January 6, yoga guru Ramdev said on Thursday.

The institution will come up in Haridwar in Uttarakhand on a land previously owned by Swami Darshananand Gurukul Mahavidyalaya.

The seven-storeyed main block of the institution, to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 250 crore, will have the capacity to provide boarding facilities to 1,500 children, Ramdev said.

A separate Acharyakulam block can accommodate 5,000 day-boarding students, he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav are likely to attend the foundation laying ceremony, to be held on the 29th foundation day of Patanjali Yogpeeth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
4
US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024