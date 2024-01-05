Yoga strengthens both body and mind: Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai

Left Menu

Lt Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan said that yoga has the power to strengthen both body and mind and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for converting it into a global art.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 05-01-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 15:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

Lt Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan said that yoga has the power to strengthen both body and mind and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for converting it into a global art. Tamilisai was inaugurating the 29th annual International Yoga Festival conducted by the Department of Tourism of Puducherry government here on Thursday night. The Lt Governor said that Puducherry had been holding the festival for past 29 years, attracting young and old yoga practitioners.

She expressed her happiness at seeing young boys and girls from various states showcasing their capabilities in performing yoga. Tamilisai said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had converted yoga into a global art and people across the world had been practising it for a perfect mind and healthy body.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who presided over the event, said that the Puducherry administration was extending full support to yoga practice in schools and other areas. ''Yoga is an integral part of one's life and practising it would give a balanced mind, creative thought process, and powerful energy to take decisions,'' he said.

PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan and officials of the territorial government were among those present at the festival which would be held for three days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

