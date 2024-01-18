Left Menu

UGC urges universities to use handloom robes for convocations

The UGC has noted that apparel made from handloom fabrics is more comfortable in Indias climate and also instils a sense of pride. Taking the UGCs suggestion, many universities have already switched to handloom fabrics for ceremonial attire during their annual convocations. It is again requested that the universities consider switching to handloom fabrics as ceremonial dress.

The University Grants Commission
  • India

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has reiterated to universities to consider using ceremonial robes made out of handloom fabrics for special occasions such as convocation, according to officials. The commission had in 2015 and 2019 sent a communication to universities in this regard. The UGC has noted that apparel made from handloom fabrics is more comfortable in India's climate and also instils a sense of pride. ''Taking the UGC's suggestion, many universities have already switched to handloom fabrics for ceremonial attire during their annual convocations. However, it is noted that some universities have still not changed their ceremonial dress code during the convocation,'' UGC Secretary Manish R Joshi said in a letter. “It is again requested that the universities consider switching to handloom fabrics as ceremonial dress. The use of handloom fabrics would not only instil a sense of pride in being Indian but also promote the handloom industry in the country, which provides employment opportunities to many people living in rural areas,'' he added. The universities have also been requested to share the action taken in this regard, along with photographs and videos.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

