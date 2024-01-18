R K Jalan new chairman of Council for Leather Exports
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 13:13 IST
The Council for Leather Exports (CLE) on Thursday said Rajendra Kumar Jalan has taken over as the new chairman of the exporters body.
He has replaced Sanjay Leekha.
CLE is an export promotion council sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Jalan was earlier vice chairman of the council. He has also served in the Governing Council of Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI), and Board of Governor of Central Footwear Training Institute (CFTI), Agra.
