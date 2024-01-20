Walt Disney and Mahindra officials join USISPF Board of Directors

Walt Disney and Mahindra group officials have joined the Board of Directors of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum, which the organisation said is testimony to the success story of American companies in India and a growing presence of Indian conglomerates in the US.

The two officials are Dorothy Attwood, senior vice president of Global Legal, Policy and Compliance for The Walt Disney Company, and Amarjyoti (Amar) Barua, Executive Vice President (EVP) of Group Strategy at the Mahindra Group to the Board of Directors, the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) said in an announcement.

Attwood, in her current role, is responsible for the company's international legal and government affairs functions around the world, outside of the US, and leads strategic public policy initiatives as well as ESG and Sustainability globally across all business segments.

Attwood also leads the Privacy Legal Department and the Government Ethics and Compliance Group enterprise-wide.

Barua is the EVP of Group Strategy at the Mahindra Group, a role he took up in May 2023. He is a member of the Group Executive Board. In his current role, Barua is leading the Group Strategy Office and works with the Group's overall portfolio of businesses for growth over the short and long term.

"A new year and a new set of faces epitomise the excitement and growth in the US-India strategic partnership. The additions of Dorothy and Amar are testimony to the success story of American companies in India and the growing presence of Indian conglomerates in the US. Since time immemorial, Disney has been a household name in India, entertaining generations from days of yore, from the iconic Mickey Mouse to now top content on digital platforms and new services," said USISPF president and CEO Mukesh Aghi.

"Mahindra, a household name in India, has made significant contributions to the American economy from the auto sector to agriculture, from tractors to technology, and from financial transformation to digital transformation. Both Dorothy and Amar are titans in the industry, and their leadership will be invaluable as we steer a new chapter in the US-India story for 2024," he said.

Attwood said she has been impressed with the work of USISPF for years and is excited to find ways to contribute to its mission and work alongside Board members who represent iconic companies in the US and India.

Barua said he is enthusiastic about the opportunity to strengthen the strategic, commercial, and cultural ties that form the cornerstone of the US-India relationship.

"I am looking forward to working with the USISPF members on initiatives that foster cooperation and mutual progress of two great nations," he said.

The USISPF is a new organisation set up to enhance business relations between India and the US.

