MP: Meat shops, slaughterhouses in urban areas to remain closed on Jan 22
- Country:
- India
Slaughterhouses and shops selling meat and fish in urban areas of Madhya Pradesh shall remain closed on January 22, the day the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple is to take place in Ayodhya, officials said on Saturday.
The urban development department has issued a directive to civic bodies to ensure that meat shops and slaughterhouses remain closed on January 22, said a government release.
A special cleanliness drive will also be undertaken in all urban areas, including in temple premises, on the occasion of the Ram Mandir `pran pratishtha' ceremony, it said.
Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has asked local bodies to ensure maximum participation of people and public representatives in the drive, the release added.
The BJP government in the state has already declared a half-day for government offices and holiday for schools and colleges on January 22.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ayodhya
- The urban development department
- Madhya
- Kailash Vijayvargiya
ALSO READ
Ayodhya: Police personnel deployed during Ram Temple event advised not to use smart phones
Carrying gold-plated footwear for Lord Ram, Hyderabad devotee on a divine walk to Ayodhya
Bhopal hosts cricket tournament of Sanskrit-speaking Vedic pandits; prize includes Ayodhya trip
"Uttarakhand govt to build state guest house near Ram Temple in Ayodhya": CM Dhami
UP: Ayodhya Development Authority plants Ramayana-era trees ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony