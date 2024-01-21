AIIMS Delhi reverses decision to shut till 2:30 pm on Ram temple ceremony day

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here will remain open on Monday, reversing its earlier decision to shut OPD services till 2:30 pm on the occasion of the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

''In continuation of the Office Memorandum dated January 20, all clinical services including the Outpatient Services (OPD) shall remain open to prevent any inconvenience to patients and to facilitate patient care services,'' a fresh office memorandum issued by AIIMS said on Sunday.

Later in the day, the Lady Hardinge Medical College too announced that all services, including OPD and emergency, will be functional throughout Monday.

On Saturday, an official memorandum by AIIMS, Delhi, had noted that the government has declared a half-day holiday on January 22 because of the Ram temple consecration ceremony.

''It is notified for information of all the employees that the Institute will remain half day closed till 14.30 pm on January 22. All Chiefs of Centres, Heads of the Departments, Units and Branch Officers are requested to bring this to the notice of all staff working under them,'' it had stated.

The memorandum had also said that critical and emergency services would be functional.

The consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple will take place on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)