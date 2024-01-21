Left Menu

Ram temple ceremony: J’khand declares holiday for govt schools, half-day office on Monday

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 21-01-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 18:58 IST
Jharkhand has declared a holiday for government schools on Monday, while its offices, other establishments and public sector banks will remain closed for half a day on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration.

The decision was taken following a direction from Chief Minister Hemant Soren in this regard, an official said.

All government offices in Jharkhand will be closed till 2.30 pm on Monday, and schools will remain shut for the whole day in view of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, according to a notification issued by the department of personnel and administrative reforms. The Jharkhand BJP had on January 18 urged the Hemant Soren-led government to declare January 22 as a state holiday to commemorate the occasion.

In a letter to the chief minister, Leader of the Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly Amar Kumar Bauri had requested Soren to honour Lord Ram by declaring January 22 as a state holiday.

