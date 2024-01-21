Ram temple ceremony: J’khand declares holiday for govt schools, half-day office on Monday

Jharkhand has declared a holiday for government schools on Monday, while its offices, other establishments and public sector banks will remain closed for half a day on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration.

The decision was taken following a direction from Chief Minister Hemant Soren in this regard, an official said.

All government offices in Jharkhand will be closed till 2.30 pm on Monday, and schools will remain shut for the whole day in view of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, according to a notification issued by the department of personnel and administrative reforms.

A large number of private schools in the state have also declared a holiday on Monday, the official said.

The Jharkhand BJP had on January 18 urged the Hemant Soren-led government to declare January 22 as a state holiday to commemorate the occasion.

In a letter to the chief minister, Leader of the Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly Amar Kumar Bauri had requested Soren to honour Lord Ram by declaring January 22 as a state holiday. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up across Jharkhand in view of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Additional forces, motorbike squads and drone surveillance have been ensured in some districts to maintain peace and harmony, a senior police officer said.

The Ranchi Police administration has deployed 1,500 additional security personnel in the capital city to maintain law and order.

''Security has also been bolstered at temples where the possibility of devotees' rush is high,'' Ranchi SP (City) Rajkumar Mehta told PTI.

''Drones and CCTV surveillance will be conducted in sensitive and crowded locations,'' he added.

Temples across the state have been bedecked with multi-coloured flowers, lighting, flags and posters.

A state Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader said religious programmes would take place at “51,000 temples” in Jharkhand on Monday.

