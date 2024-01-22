Left Menu

Inquiry ordered as Kerala school declares holiday for Ram Temple event without approval

PTI | Kasaragod | Updated: 22-01-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 18:59 IST
Inquiry ordered as Kerala school declares holiday for Ram Temple event without approval
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Education Department has ordered an inquiry into an incident involving the granting of a holiday for a government-aided school in this district on Monday, related to the Ram Temple consecration ceremony.

A government statement has said that General Education Minister V Sivankutty has directed the Director of Public Education to investigate the incident at Kudlu Sri Gopalakrishna High School, where a holiday was declared without official instructions from the Education Department.

Sivankutty has instructed the Director of Public Education to conduct the inquiry and submit the report within 24 hours.

The District Education Officer (DEO) said that although the school authorities submitted an application, it was not officially approved.

According to the school authorities, the headmaster possesses the authority to grant the school a local holiday and compensate by working on another day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024