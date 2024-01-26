'Super 100' winners of Veergatha project among special guests at Rday parade

The 'Super 100 winners' of Veer Gatha 3.0 were among the special guests at the Republic Day parade here on Friday.

The third edition of 'Veer Gatha' was held between July 13 and September 30 last year. A record 1.36 crore students from 2.42 lakh schools across the country shared their inspirational stories through essays, poems, drawings and multimedia presentations.

After a series of evaluations under various rubrics for assessment at the state and district levels, nearly 3,900 entries were submitted for national-level evaluation.

Project Veer Gatha was instituted under the Gallantry Awards Portal (GAP) in 2021 to disseminate the details of acts of bravery of the gallantry awardees and the life stories of these bravehearts among the students to raise the spirit of patriotism and instil among them values of civic consciousness.

As part of this, the students work on different projects through various media like art, poems, essays and multimedia on these gallantry award winners and best projects are awarded at the national level by the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Education.

The winners were also felicitated by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the eve of Republic Day. A cash prize of Rs 10,000, a medal and a certificate were given to each of the 100 winners.

''Project Veer Gatha was an endeavour to introduce the bravehearts of the nation to the youth and take the tales of valour by these young minds. The project was launched with the combined efforts of the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Education to strengthen the values of 'Nation First','' Singh said on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)