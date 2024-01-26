Left Menu

Puducherry Lt Governor unfurls tricolour on R-Day

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 26-01-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 13:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan unfurled the tri-colour on the occasion of the country's 75th Republic Day at Mahatma Gandhi square here on Friday. She inspected a guard of honour after unfurling the national flag and took a salute at the march past presented by various contingents of police, Home Guards, Fire Service personnel, NCC, NSS and school children among others. She gave away the President's police medals for meritorious services to Superintendent of Police P Balachandran, Sub-Inspector of Police A Anbazhagan and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (retired) K Kothandapani.

The Lt Governor presented the Union Home Minister's police medal for exemplary work in investigation to Sub-Inspector (Neduncadu) R Rajan. Superintendent of Police (Food Cell) Dr Rachna Singh was presented the Lt Governor's Police medal for meritorious service.

Soundararajan presented trophies to schools that had emerged with outstanding performances in public examinations in March last year. Members of Children Traffic Corps were awarded prizes and commendation certificates on the occasion. Tableaux were presented by various departments highlighting the achievements in implementation of the schemes for the betterment of the poor, oppressed sections and farmers.

School children presented cultural programmes.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Ministers, Speaker R Selvam, legislators, freedom fighters and officials were among those present.

Earlier, the Chief Minister unfurled the tricolour on the precincts of the Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

