Nyay Yatra facing problems in getting permission for rallies in West Bengal: Congress

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday said his party was facing problems in getting permission for organising some public meetings as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in West Bengal.Speaking to reporters in Siliguri, Chowdhury said the party wanted to organise public meetings in certain places, but due to school examinations, the permission was not granted.In some places, we are facing roadblocks as we are not getting permission to organise public meetings, citing exams.

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 26-01-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 14:09 IST
West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday said his party was facing problems in getting permission for organising some public meetings as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in West Bengal.

Speaking to reporters in Siliguri, Chowdhury said the party wanted to organise public meetings in certain places, but due to school examinations, the permission was not granted.

''In some places, we are facing roadblocks as we are not getting permission to organise public meetings, citing exams. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has faced problems in the Northeast, including Assam, and now it is facing problems in TMC-ruled West Bengal as well,'' he said.

Speaking on the issue on Thursday night, Chowdhury had said that they thought they would get ''relaxations'' in some places in West Bengal for the public meetings but the administration ''is saying that they can't give it''.

The Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra, which began in Manipur on January 14, entered West Bengal from Assam on Thursday, and took a two-day break. It will resume on January 28.

The ruling Trinamool Congress, however, claimed that the administration in West Bengal is free of political influences.

''Adhir Chowdhury is responsible for the INDIA alliance falling apart in West Bengal. Secondly, all opposition parties conduct programmes in the state, nobody faces any problems. The administration must have taken the decision as there are board examinations in schools,'' TMC MP Santanu Sen said.

