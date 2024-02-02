Indian-American student dies in Ohio; fourth death within a month

Left Menu

Police in the US are investigating the death of an Indian-American student in the state of Ohio, the fourth such case within a month in the country.The Consulate General of India in New York said on Thursday that no foul play is suspected at this stage in the death of Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, a student of the Lindner School of Business, Cincinnati.Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr. Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, a student of Indian origin in Ohio, the Consulate said in a post on X.Police investigation is underway.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 02-02-2024 09:06 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 09:06 IST
Police in the US are investigating the death of an Indian-American student in the state of Ohio, the fourth such case within a month in the country.

The Consulate General of India in New York said on Thursday that no foul play is suspected at this stage in the death of Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, a student of the Lindner School of Business, Cincinnati.

"Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr. Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, a student of Indian origin in Ohio,'' the Consulate said in a post on X.

''Police investigation is underway. At this stage, foul play is not suspected," the Consulate said, without divulging any further details of the incident.

The Consulate continues to remain in touch with the family and is extending all possible assistance to them, it said. Benigeri's family in India has been informed about the tragedy and it is understood that his father is expected to arrive from India soon.

The incident comes just days after Neel Acharya, an Indian-origin student pursuing a double major at the prestigious Purdue University, was found dead near the varsity airport.

Earlier, 25-year-old Indian student Vivek Saini was fatally attacked in Georgia state's Lithonia city by a homeless drug addict.

Another Indian-American student, 18-year-old Akul B Dhawan at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign was found dead last month with signs of hypothermia.

Dhawan reportedly went missing in the early hours of January 20 and was found dead almost 10 hours later on the back porch of a building near the university campus in west Urbana in the US state of Illinois.

