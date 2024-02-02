Left Menu

Over 32 000 beds available for registered NSFAS-funded students

NSFAS Acting Board Chairperson, Professor Laurens Van Staden, said about 8 250 registered beds on NSFAS platforms in TVET colleges are in the process of being accredited.

NSFAS is piloting the accreditation of private student accommodation in 17 universities and 23 TVET colleges for the 2024 academic year. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
Out of the 40 522 beds registered on the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) platforms at Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges, 32 272 have been accredited and are available for registered NSFAS-funded students.

“For universities, out of the total of 72 241 beds registered, 43 581 have been accredited and are available for registered NSFAS-funded students, and about 28 420 are in the process of being accredited,” Van Staden said.

NSFAS is piloting the accreditation of private student accommodation in 17 universities and 23 TVET colleges for the 2024 academic year.

Through the pilot programme, NSFAS aims to ensure that student accommodation service providers provide accommodation that is accessible, decent, safe and academically conducive for all students.

The purpose of the student accommodation programme is to assign students to available accommodation; accredit accommodation providers; pay accommodation fees to accommodation providers through secured platforms, and grade accommodation to create a standard, among others.

From 18 January 2024, NSFAS provided access to a portal for all institutions to view the available beds.

The NSFAS board, led by Van Staden, met with the South African Union of Students (SAUS) Executive, led by President Yandisa Ndzoyiya on Thursday to discuss the entity’s state of readiness for the beginning of the academic year.

“All institutions have been provided with access to the NSFAS accommodation portal in order to view the available beds. Institutions must note that accrediting agents are continuing with the process of accreditation and the list will be updated daily," said Van Staden. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

