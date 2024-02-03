Left Menu

Days after student hangs to death, Kota hostel seized for no 'anti-suicide' fans

PTI | Kota | Updated: 03-02-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 12:08 IST
Days after a NEET aspirant from Uttar Pradesh hanged himself to death in his hostel room here, the district administration seized the facility as it lacked 'anti-suicide devices' in ceiling fans, officials said on Saturday.

The 19-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, who resided in Kanchan Residency in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar under the Jawahar Nagar police station area, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself to a ceiling fan inside his hostel room on January 23.

The action on the hostel was initiated after it was found violating the guidelines put in place for safety of students, Kota district collector Dr Ravindra Goswami said at a press release here on Friday evening.

An inquiry was initiated by additional district magistrate court after a student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the hostel room last month and on basis of the inquiry report, the ADM court directed to initiate action under CrPC Section 133 and to seize hostel Kanchan Residency in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Talwandi Kota, Goswami said.

