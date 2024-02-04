Left Menu

An argument over the Middle East conflict leaves a Jewish student hospitalised in Berlin

Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.Police eventually traced the suspect to his home in Berlins Schoneberg neighbourhood, where they conducted a search and seized evidence, including his smartphone.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 04-02-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 20:04 IST
An argument over the Middle East conflict leaves a Jewish student hospitalised in Berlin
Representative image Image Credit: Pixels
  • Country:
  • Germany

A college student in Berlin beat a Jewish classmate until he was hospitalised after the two got into an argument Friday night about the Israel-Hamas conflict, police said.

The 30-year-old Jewish student was out with an acquaintance in Berlin's Mitte neighbourhood shortly before midnight on Friday when he encountered a 23-year-old fellow student from the university.

The two students — the 23-year-old, who held strong pro-Palestinian views, and the 30-year-old Jewish student, who had posted pro-Israel views on social media — got into a heated discussion.

As the argument escalated, the 23-year-old repeatedly punched the 30-year-old in the face until he fell to the ground, police said. The suspect kicked the older student while he was lying on the ground, then fled the scene.

The victim was brought to the hospital with facial fractures. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police eventually traced the suspect to his home in Berlin's Schoneberg neighbourhood, where they conducted a search and seized evidence, including his smartphone. Investigations are ongoing, police said.

The incident comes amid a drastic rise in antisemitic incidents in Germany, which have grown more common since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 and Israel's military offensive in Gaza, which is now in its fourth month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India
4
"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting Pak during polls

"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024