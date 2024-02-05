Left Menu

TMC students wing stage protest against Centre for 'holding back' dues

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-02-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 19:47 IST
TMC students wing stage protest against Centre for 'holding back' dues
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Trinamool Congress students wing staged a sit-in here on Monday in protest against the Centre for allegedly withholding MGNREGA and Awas Yojana funds meant for West Bengal.

Senior TMCP (Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad) leaders including its president Trinankur Bhattacharya, organisation's South 24 Parganas district vice-president Rajanya Halder were among those who demanded immediate release of dues for 100 days' work and threatened a bigger agitation if their demand was not met.

Hundreds of student activists marched to the sit-in venue on Red Road and assembled near the podium shouting slogans against the BJP government at the Centre.

The protest was preceded by similar sit-ins by the youth wing on February 4 and the 48-hour sit-in by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the same venue on Thursday and Friday.

After the protests on the Red Road, TMC will take the agitation to every block, party supremo Banerjee had said during her speech on Red Road last Friday.

