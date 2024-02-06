Left Menu

Chilean vet helps dogs, cats and rabbits injured in wildfires

"He couldn't walk, he was scared, in shock, he didn't let anyone get close to him." More neighbors then came to help Romero and his family pick up Black and get him to the Americas University veterinary clinic in Vina del Mar, which has been treating pets injured in the wildfires. Black was given painkillers, injections and his burns and wounds were cleaned before he was discharged.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2024 02:15 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 02:06 IST
Chilean vet helps dogs, cats and rabbits injured in wildfires
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Chile

Among the mountains of debris left over from raging wildfires that have killed more than 120 people in Chile are lost dogs and cats, wandering the streets covered in ash and burns. Some whine behind gates where houses used to be, others stick to new people they have found, and others still feed on piles of dog food people have left on street corners for them.

Christopher Romero, 22, was out buying groceries when the fire struck his home in Vina del Mar on Friday. He says his father was able to get his family to safety but their two dogs, Black and Kiara, fled into the night. Romero and his family finally returned to their home on Sunday to clear through the rubble and look for their pets but had no luck. Then neighbors told them there was an Akita in a ravine, burnt and not moving.

"We checked and it was (Black)," Romero said. "He couldn't walk, he was scared, in shock, he didn't let anyone get close to him." More neighbors then came to help Romero and his family pick up Black and get him to the Americas University veterinary clinic in Vina del Mar, which has been treating pets injured in the wildfires.

Black was given painkillers, injections and his burns and wounds were cleaned before he was discharged. Nicolas Escobar, the university's veterinary director, said the clinic has attended to more 100 dogs, cats and rabbits since Friday, treating burns, giving oxygen and even reviving some of them.

Escobar said the clinic has treated pets during other wildfires but the current blaze, Chile's worst natural disaster in years, was unlike anything he had ever seen. "This is a much bigger tragedy. I've never seen a situation this complicated," Escobar said, adding that many of his students had lost their homes in the fires.

He said the clinic has also been helping track down owners of lost pets through social media or by scanning microchips. Escobar said that they have been able to reunite a few pets, but many others remain missing. Kiara, Romero's other dog and Black's partner, is one of them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024