Taxpayers money utilised to prioritise education: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government is utilising the taxpayers money to prioritise education, adding the students should make the country proud.He made the remark while addressing the students at the inauguration of a government school building in Pashchim Vihar.When we AAP came to power, we doubled the budget for education.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 13:48 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: Flickr
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government is utilising the taxpayers money to prioritise education, adding the students should make the country proud.

He made the remark while addressing the students at the inauguration of a government school building in Pashchim Vihar.

''When we (AAP) came to power, we doubled the budget for education. But it was not possible to build all these schools without the support of Delhi residents. It is the taxpayers money which has helped us to provide free education,'' Kejriwal said.

''When you grow up and achieve something in life, remember the country paid for your education,'' he added.

The chief minister said even if he dies he will be satisfied to have worked for the education of the kids from poor families.

Kejriwal said he is doing a virtuous deed to provide free education to the children from poor backgrounds.

The chief minister inaugurated the newly built building of Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialized Excellence A6 in Pashchim Vihar.

The government school will provide education to around 1,200 students in the nearby areas and will be equipped with facilities like state-of-the-art sports complex, activities room, laboratories, multi-purpose air conditioned room and libraries among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

