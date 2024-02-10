Simplilearn and iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee, Collaborate to Offer Professional Certificate Program in Business Analytics & Generative AI

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India • The program combines Generative AI and Business Analytics, foreseeing the booming global market for these domains expected to reach $ 665.7 billion by 2033, as per Allied Market Research.

• Open for students from diverse backgrounds, the program requires only a bachelor's degree with at least 50%.

• The program offers a comprehensive learning experience with live virtual classes, industry projects, and masterclasses from IBM experts, culminating in a two-day campus immersion organized by iHUB DivyaSampark at IIT Roorkee.

Simplilearn, a global digital skills training provider, is collaborating with iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee, for a program on Business Analytics & Generative AI. This transformative program equips learners with essential skills in data-driven decision-making, catering to the growing demand in the global big data and business analytics market. This interplay of Business Analytics and Generative AI enables businesses to navigate an era of unprecedented data abundance, integrating analytics and AI-enhanced operational efficiency fueling innovation and strategic planning. The symbiotic relationship between these technologies positions organizations to extract maximum value from their data, steering them towards a future where insights are derived from data actively generated and enhanced by intelligent systems.

As per Allied Market Research, the global business analytics and big data market will reach $ 665.7 billion by 2033. In keeping with the changing landscape of data analytics, the curriculum is carefully crafted to present a distinctive fusion of Generative AI and business analytics. The program curriculum covers Excel, SQL, programming basics, mathematical and statistical computing, data manipulation, ETL, and Tableau data visualization as the essential tools. Learners will gain from live virtual classes led by seasoned industry experts, including instructors from prestigious universities such as IITs and NITs.

With a certificate from iHUB DivyaSampark, and IIT Roorkee, demonstrating proficiency in business analytics and Generative AI, the curriculum offers a thorough educational experience. Participants acquire insightful knowledge by joining live, online seminars taught by professionals in the field. The curriculum introduces Generative AI and its analytics applications, making it stand out. The learning process is enhanced with master classes by IBM experts, capstone projects, hackathons, and live-project training. In addition to working on more than 25 industry projects, participants get credentials for IBM courses and the opportunity to attend a two-day campus immersion by iHUB DivyaSampark at IIT Roorkee. Services for job support are also offered to promote career advancement.

This program is open to students from various backgrounds. To meet the eligibility criteria, a bachelor's degree with at least 50% is required. No prior work experience or coding knowledge is optional. The application process involves submitting a concise statement of purpose that outlines the applicant's background and areas of interest. Knowledgeable counselors will assess the applications to determine eligibility, ensuring a fair and open admissions process. Through this simplified process, motivated individuals can embark on a transformative learning journey in business analytics and Generative AI. Upon completing the program, students will receive a certificate of accomplishment and IBM certificates for IBM-specific courses, along with access to Simplilearn's job assistance services.

Speaking about the program, Mr. Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer of Simplilearn, said, “In the era of technological transformation, the surge in demand for Generative AI has been remarkable. As businesses adopt automation and data-driven decision-making, this advanced technology's power has become essential for success in today's evolving digital landscape. Recognizing this demand for skills and the industry's needs, we've collaborated with iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee to introduce a professional certificate program in Generative AI & Business Analytics. This program empowers fresh graduates with the necessary skills to thrive and build their careers in this evolving digital era.” Speaking about the partnership with Simplilearn, Mr. Manish Anand, Chief Executive Office, iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee, said, “We're thrilled to team up with Simplilearn for the Business Analytics & Generative AI program. This collaboration aims to give students useful skills for everyday situations. The AI revolution has transformed various industries, and there is a growing interest among aspiring professionals to enhance their skills in this field. We are excited to partner with Simplilearn to offer the Business Analytics & Generative AI program, ensuring fresh graduates and young professionals can stay ahead in this ever-evolving landscape.” About iHUB DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee iHUB DivyaSampark, a section 8 company (Non-Government Organization), is a Technology Innovation Hub at IIT Roorkee and was set up under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS), initiated by the Department of Science & Technology (DST).

iHUB DivyaSampark strives to cultivate innovative ecosystems in cutting-edge technologies such as AI, ML, Drones, Robots, and data analytics (CPS technologies). The objective is to address global challenges like affordable healthcare, Industry 4.0, defense, and sustainable smart cities by encouraging entrepreneurship, delivering creative solutions, and providing comprehensive manpower training. Through enhancing core competencies and capacity building, iHUB DivyaSampark aims to play a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of digital technologies and services. The ultimate goal is to contribute significantly to digital India and offer solutions for key national sectors.'' The primary objective of our training program is to empower the younger generation by equipping them with essential skills in New Age technologies. Through comprehensive training programs, we aim to ensure that today's youth are well-prepared to excel in tomorrow's job market. Our commitment extends beyond just imparting knowledge; we strive to foster innovation, critical thinking, and adaptability, enabling them to secure jobs and drive and shape the future of industries that are constantly evolving due to technological advancements.

About Simplilearn Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is the world's #1 online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses worldwide. The Bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn’s role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

Simplilearn conducts more than 3,000 live classes monthly, with an average of 80,000 learners who spend more than 500,000 hours on the platform. Its programs allow learners to upskill and get certified in popular domains. For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com/

