Left Menu

Kerala government initiates investigation into tragic deaths of students during Scouts and Guides camp

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-02-2024 14:47 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 14:47 IST
Kerala government initiates investigation into tragic deaths of students during Scouts and Guides camp
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has ordered a probe into the recent drowning of two students while attending a Scouts and Guides camp in this district.

Fahima Mohsina (11) and Aiysha Ridha (13) were students of MSM HSS Kallingalparamba.

The girls reportedly took part in a nature camp for Scouts and Guides along with other students and teachers at an Eco Tourism centre in Nedumkayam here on Friday.

The incident occurred when three students had ventured into Karimpuzha river for a bath while returning from the camp. While one of them was pulled out to safety by the teachers, two others drowned.

Announcing a probe into the incident, General Education Minister V Sivankutty asked Malappuram district collector to submit a report in this regard at the earliest.

The minister also directed the Deputy Director of Education, Malappuram to submit a departmental report into the tragic incident, an official statement said here.

Expressing grief over the death of the students, the minister offered to provide all possible support to their family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vaccine efficacy; Bayer CEO says company stands behind glyphosate and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vacci...

 Global
2
Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg of WPGT

Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg o...

 India
3
Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of Jokowi

Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of J...

 Indonesia
4
Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national satellite; Saturn's 'Death Star' moon has a hidden secret - a subsurface ocean and more

Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024