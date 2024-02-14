CBSE issues advisory for students appearing in board exams in view of traffic restrictions in Delhi

Left Menu

The CBSE issued an advisory on Wednesday for the students appearing in the board exams in view of the traffic restrictions imposed in Delhi, advising them to leave their homes early to arrive at the examination centres in time.Traffic restrictions are currently in place in the national capital in view of the farmers Delhi Chalo march.The board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will commence from Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 19:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The CBSE issued an advisory on Wednesday for the students appearing in the board exams in view of the traffic restrictions imposed in Delhi, advising them to leave their homes early to arrive at the examination centres in time.

Traffic restrictions are currently in place in the national capital in view of the farmers' ''Delhi Chalo'' march.

The board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will commence from Thursday. More than 39 lakh students will appear in the exams this year from India and 26 other countries.

In Delhi, more than 5.8 lakh students will take the exams at 877 centres.

''As the examination starts at 10.30 am, hence, all the students have been directed to reach their examination centres on or before 10 am,'' the advisory read.

It cited the current situation in Delhi and said it is expected that there will be traffic issues that might cause a delay in reaching the examination centres.

''Hence, all the students are advised to leave their homes early so that they can reach well on time as per instructions issued by the CBSE. It is advisable to use metro services to reach the examination centres which are playing smoothly,'' it read.

The advisory also requested all the students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) across India and other countries to plan their journeys to reach the examination centres on or before 10 am, looking into the local conditions, traffic, weather conditions, distance etc., as the students will be allowed to enter the centres only up to 10 am and not thereafter.

''All schools are requested to help and guide the parents and students. Students are once again advised to visit their examination centres in advance and make a plan for their travel so that they can arrive before or on time on all examination days,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

