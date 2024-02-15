Board exams held successfully amidst heightened security at Tikri border during farmers' protest

Despite heightened security measures at the Tikri border in view of the farmers' protest, board exams were held hassle-free and no delay was reported in the conduct of examination.

Vehicles were arranged by the police and paramilitary officials to help students reach their respective centres near the Tikri border.

''There are two schools close to the Tikri border metro station. As they were walking towards their examination centres, we arranged vehicles for them so that they can reach on time,'' a senior police officer said.

Parents who were on two-wheelers with their children were also allowed by the police to cross the area, he said.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called a 'Bharat Bandh' on Friday in support of the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation - a march by the farmers of Punjab to the national capital to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law guaranteing minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

As board examinations are underway, SKM's decision to extend support to the the 'Delhi Chalo' march has concerned several students and their parents.

''Even though the farmers are not here yet, but what if they march towards Delhi on a day when our children need to reach the examination centres. The government must talk to the protesters and must find an amicable solution to the problem,'' said a parent, on the request of anonymity.

''With the board exams underway, our children's future will be at stake if the protest reaches Delhi,'' she added.

Several students from Bahadurgarh area, Chotu Ram Colony, Tikri Kalan and other adjoining areas reached school safely, said some of the parents who were seen waiting at a tea stall outside one of the schools.

''I came from Bahadurgarh and we did not face any difficulties due to metro services. I took metro from Bahadurgarh bus stand to Tikri border metro station and reached my centre without any delay,'' a class 12 student, Kartikey Sharma, told PTI.

However, a section of the students faced difficulty reaching their centres as several connecting roads from Bahadurgarh to Delhi via Tikri were closed.

''I am from Chhotu Ram colony. The main road which we usually use to reach school has been closed by the police. Thus I had to take another route which is two kilometres extra from my home,'' Riddhi, a class 10 student said.

The students who were coming from a distance had to plan their journey and start as early as 6 am to reach their examination centres on time.

Meanwhile, the police and paramilitary forces deployed in the area were stationed at petrol pumps and the tents that were set up for them.

''We have installed multi-layer security arrangements. We got to know that a meeting is going on in Chandigarh. Those who were on night duties are now taking rest for sometime. They well be deployed immediately if need be,'' a senior police official at the spot said.

''Rest everything is peaceful here so far. The roads are blocked from both entry and exit points of Delhi to Bahadurgarh and vice versa,'' he added.

The restrictions in areas around the Delhi-Haryana border points, which have been fortified with metal barricades and concrete blocks to stop farmers from entering the city, came into effect on Tuesday, the day the march began.

Besides a legal guarantee for MSP, the farmers are also demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions to farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, withdrawal of police cases and ''justice'' for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act 2013, withdrawal from the World Trade Organisation and compensation for families of the farmers who died during the previous agitation, among others.

