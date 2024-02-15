Left Menu

"Kerala Daycare Shakeup: Toddler's Unnoticed Exit Leads to Suspension of Three Teachers"

Authorities on Thursday suspended three teachers after a two-year-old left his daycare facility all by himself and walked for about one-and-a-half kilometres to his house here. The incident took place at a private daycare facility at Vellayani near here two days ago, sources said. Police said the toddler left the daycare when the three teachers posted there allegedly went to a nearby house to participate in some celebrations, leaving a single attender to look after around 30 children.

''It seems like the teachers went to a nearby house to take part in a wedding celebration or something similar. The child left the daycare as the gate was open,'' police said.

The daycare authorities came to know about the incident only after the parents contacted them when the child reached home unaccompanied. To everyone's relief, he reached home safely.

CCTV visuals from the area showed the child running home. Even though the parents complained about the incident to the police and Childline authorities, the complaint with the cops was later withdrawn after the daycare authorities suspended the three teachers.

