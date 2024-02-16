London Lord Mayor proposes naming AI centre after Shivaji Maharaj during meeting with Shinde
London Lord Mayor Michael Mainelli has proposed to name an artificial intelligence AI centre in the UK capital after Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, an official said on Friday.Mainelli met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Varsha bungalow, the latters official residence, on Thursday, a statement issued by the chief ministers office CMO said.
London Lord Mayor Michael Mainelli has proposed to name an artificial intelligence (AI) centre in the UK capital after Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, an official said on Friday.
Mainelli met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Varsha bungalow, the latter's official residence, on Thursday, a statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO) said. During the meeting, the Lord Mayor discussed naming an AI centre in London after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, it said. Welcoming the move, the chief minister proposed that a statue of the Maratha king be installed in the UK capital, the statement said.
The duo held discussions on issues, including artificial intelligence, clean air, the environment and information and technology.
